Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $166.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.71.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Celanese by 12.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 32.3% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $152.46. 22,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,288. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.