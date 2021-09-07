CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

