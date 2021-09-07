CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Holdings Cut by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBTX were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBTX by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CBTX by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CBTX by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The company has a market cap of $653.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

