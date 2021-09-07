Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRRFY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

