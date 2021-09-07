CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.95 Million

Brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will post $214.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.97 million to $216.20 million. CarGurus posted sales of $147.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $807.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.30 million to $823.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $946.11 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $232,801.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 952,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,697.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,072.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,272 shares of company stock worth $13,211,619 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

