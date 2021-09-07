Carbon (CRBN) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $81,346.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00126701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00174355 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.63 or 0.07429944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00487536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.59 or 0.00889006 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.