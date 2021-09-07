Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $15,985,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

