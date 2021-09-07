Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 315 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $69,958,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.66 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

