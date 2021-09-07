Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 222 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $127.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

