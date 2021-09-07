Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.38 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

