Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,755,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,621,000 after purchasing an additional 592,860 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $196,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 91,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

