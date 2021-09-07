Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,641,000 after purchasing an additional 91,149 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on APAM. dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:APAM opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

