Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

