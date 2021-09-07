Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,383,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,438,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.69.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

