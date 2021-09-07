Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.15

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$161.15 and last traded at C$159.56, with a volume of 273489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

