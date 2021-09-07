Canaccord Genuity Boosts Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Price Target to GBX 160

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £174.91 million and a P/E ratio of 830.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.36. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

In other news, insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total value of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

