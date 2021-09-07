Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.
GKP stock opened at GBX 189.24 ($2.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.57. The company has a market cap of £404.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
See Also: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.