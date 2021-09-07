Canaccord Genuity Boosts Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 280

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.

GKP stock opened at GBX 189.24 ($2.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.57. The company has a market cap of £404.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.26. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.