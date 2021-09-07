Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

