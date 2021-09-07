Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.38.

Shares of CPT opened at $153.44 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

