Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,924 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

