Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Caleres stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,459. The company has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

