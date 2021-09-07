Caleres, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $928.72 million, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

