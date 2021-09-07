CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00179280 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.08 or 0.07124568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.37 or 1.00077254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $331.99 or 0.00707935 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.