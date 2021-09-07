CAI International, Inc. (CAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CAI International has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CAI International to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of CAI opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. CAI International has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CAI International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of CAI International worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

