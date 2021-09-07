Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.