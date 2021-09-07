Cadence Bank NA Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE AJG opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.