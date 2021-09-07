Cadence Bank NA Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,514,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,256,000 after purchasing an additional 224,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.02 and its 200 day moving average is $277.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

