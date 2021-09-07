Cadence Bank NA Buys 433 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $3,019,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

