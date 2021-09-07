Cadence Bank NA Acquires 126 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Paychex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

