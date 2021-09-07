Bytom Price Reaches $0.0675 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $98.08 million and $38.97 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00378357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,195,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,910,156 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.