Burency (BUY) Market Cap Reaches $11.15 Million

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Burency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0575 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $11.15 million and $1.63 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burency has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Burency alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00144346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.87 or 0.00740926 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.