BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOOO. CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

DOOO stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.33. The company had a trading volume of 254,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,066. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.