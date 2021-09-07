Brokers Issue Forecasts for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 463.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

