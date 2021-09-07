Brokerages Set Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) PT at $36.53

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 404,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. Research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

