Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$72.00

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,545. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.