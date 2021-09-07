Brokerages Set Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Target Price at $3.88

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 18,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $66,219.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,185.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,951 shares of company stock worth $2,660,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

