Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $12.75

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. 270,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,533. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,393,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,638,000 after buying an additional 535,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

