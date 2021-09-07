Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Target Price at $85.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBLX traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 204,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

