Brokerages Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) PT at $16.60

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 273,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.67. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

