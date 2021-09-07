Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Target Price at $173.06

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 75.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 75.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NIKE by 20.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.52. The company had a trading volume of 446,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.59. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

