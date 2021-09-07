Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $27.50

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
