Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target at $27.50

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 327.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

