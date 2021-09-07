Brokerages Set Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) PT at C$49.17

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$43.03. 329,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,846. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.37%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

