Brokerages Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target at $181.21

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

FRC stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.37. 5,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

