Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $19.31

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,935. The company has a market cap of $791.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $21.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

