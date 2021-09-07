Brokerages Set Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) PT at $17.00

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

CBIO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,145. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

