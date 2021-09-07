Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

