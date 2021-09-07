Brokerages Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Smart Sand reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Smart Sand stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,306. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Smart Sand news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $136,967.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SND. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 579.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

