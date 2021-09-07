Brokerages Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,031. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $450.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $68,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

