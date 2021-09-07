Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 81.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 312,360 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,063,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth about $4,215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 146,322 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.25.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

