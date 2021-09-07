Brokerages Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.90. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,719,000 after acquiring an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 644.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 187,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

